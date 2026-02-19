Odisha CM cautions mischief mongers in paddy procurement, criticises opposition

Bhubaneswar, Feb 19 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday came down heavily on the opposition BJD and Congress for disrupting the Assembly proceedings over alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement, and also cautioned “mischief mongers” of severe consequences for creating problems for farmers.

The chief minister said this in the assembly while replying to the motion of thanks on the address of the Governor amid a walkout by the opposition.

“I am informed that in many places (referring to mandis) the eco-system of the previous 24-year-old government is still active. Let me tell them to rectify or face consequences. Take it either as a warning or a suggestion, but be cautious. Our government is in active mode to give justice to the farmers,” Majhi said.

While defending his government’s policies, Majhi said the BJP provides a forward-looking vision for the state. He termed the Governor’s speech as “visionary, people-centric, progressive, and reform-oriented,” which sets the tone for Odisha’s development trajectory.

Targeting the BJD and its leader Naveen Patnaik, the chief minister said their behavior in the House was “disappointing”. He accused the opposition of creating chaos through sloganeering and walkouts during the Governor’s address on February 17, rather than engaging in constructive debate.

Stating that the opposition’s staging a walkout during the Governor’s address as "deeply regrettable", Majhi said that such tactics won’t earn public approval.

He claimed that BJD members were initially reluctant to stage walkout during the Governor’s speech, but did so following the Congress action in order to maintain its status as the principal opposition party in the Assembly.

Majhi ridiculed the previous BJD government for not creating agricultural infrastructure during its 24 years of rule. He reiterated the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability which is in contrary to the “autocratic” polices of the previous government.

The chief minister said his government was prepared to answer all questions on any issue and urged the opposition to participate in discussions for the public’s benefit.

Rejecting the opposition’s “anti-farmer” barb, Majhi claimed that his administration was “farmer-friendly” and highlighted some of the measures taken for the “Anaadata”.

He said the farmers are being provided with Rs 3100 per quintal of paddy under the “Samruddha Krushak Yojana,”, which is Rs 200 more than the previous government’s demand of 2900 per quintal of paddy.

Claiming that his government lifts more paddy than the previous BJD government, Majhi said in the 2024-25 kharif season, over 16.60 lakh farmers sold more than 73 lakh metric tons of paddy and received nearly Rs 23,000 crore. For the ongoing 2025-26 season, over 13.91 lakh farmers have already sold about 59 lakh quintals, he pointed out.

Majhi instead accused the previous government of neglecting farmers, noting Odisha’s farmers had the second-lowest monthly income in India at Rs 5,115 during their tenure.

He promised modernisation of 100 model mandis and increased storage facilities to address infrastructure gaps, emphasizing that small, marginal, and sharecroppers are prioritized in procurement.

The chief minister informed the House regarding the BJP government’s efforts to improve infrastructure, status of women and several other reforms.

Finally, Majhi ended his speech by urging the opposition to join constructive debates for Odisha’s welfare and reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling public aspirations. “What we promised, we have delivered—this is our pledge,” he said. PTI AAM NN