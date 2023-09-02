Odisha CM congratulates ISRO scientists on successful launch of Aditya-L1

Bhubaneswar, Sep 2 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday congratulated the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the country's maiden solar mission--Aditya L1.

The country's first solar mission--Aditya L1 set off on a 125-day journey to the Sun in its attempt to study various elements relating to Earth's nearest star, after being put into an orbit by a PSLV rocket that touched a new technical milestone in the launch vehicle segment.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Patnaik said, “Congratulate the scientists of @isro on successfully launching the country’s maiden Solar mission #AdityaL1 from Sriharikota, which comes close on the heels of successful lunar expedition #Chandrayaan3.” It is a proud moment for all as India takes another significant leap towards space exploration, he said.

Bhubaneswar-based Central Tool Room & Training Centre (CTTC) has supplied some vital components for the mission, its production manager Vijay Kumar said.

It takes nearly one year for a team of 150 scientists, engineers and technicians of the CTTC to produce the high-standard components, he said.

Several components being used in the satellite and space launch vehicles like rate gyro electronic package devices, dynamically tuned gyros, sensors, reaction wheels and components used in solar panels were manufactured in CTTC Bhubaneswar and those were supplied to ISRO after certification, said Sudhir Kumar Dalai, a quality control officer of the space research organisation.

Notably, the centre had supplied similar components for the Chandrayaan-3, which landed on the south pole of the Moon last month. PTI BBM AAM BDC