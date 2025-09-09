Odisha CM congratulates Radhakrishnan on winning vice presidential polls

Bhubaneswar, Sep 9 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday congratulated C P Radhakrishnan on his victory in the vice presidential election, and said that his rich administrative experience will strengthen the functioning of Parliament.

NDA candidate Radhakrishnan won the vice presidential election on Tuesday by bagging 452 votes, while opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy polled 300 votes, Returning Officer P C Mody said.

Taking to X, Majhi said: “Congratulations to Shri @CPRGuv Ji on being elected as the Vice President of Bharat. Your vast public life, rich administrative experience and deep commitment to democratic values will strengthen the dignity and functioning of our Parliament. Wishing you success in serving the nation in this esteemed office.” A total of 767 MPs cast their ballot in a turnout of 98.2 per cent, of which 752 were valid and 15 votes deemed invalid, Mody said. One postal ballot was cancelled as the MP declined to cast the vote. PTI AAM RBT