Odisha CM congratulates tribal youth for clearing UGC-NET

Bhubaneswar, Oct 18 (PTI) Odisha Chief Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday congratulated Ajay Kumar Kadraka, a tribal youth from Rayagada district, for successfully clearing National Eligibility Test (NET)-2024 conducted by the Union Grants Commission (UGC).

Ajay, who belongs to the Dangaria Kandh tribe - a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) in the Bissamcuttack, Kalyansingpur and Muniguda blocks - has qualified as an assistant professor after clearing the UGC-NET, 2024 examination due to his strong determination and hard work, which is a matter of pride for all, Majhi posted on X.

Ajay, a native of Kurli panchayat in Bissamcuttack block, did his higher studies from a private institute in Bhubaneswar. PTI BBM BBM MNB