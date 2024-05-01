Odisha CM declares assets worth Rs 71 crore

Berhampur (Odisha), May 1 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has declared assets valued at Rs 71.07 crore, up by over Rs 7 crore in the last five years, as mentioned in an affidavit filed by him in the Election Commission.

The BJD chief had shown assets of Rs 63.87 crore in 2019.

Patnaik on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the Hinjili assembly segment to seek election for the sixth time along with the 64-page affidavit in which he mentioned movable assets of over Rs 14.05 crore and immovable properties worth Rs 57.02 crore.

His movable assets include term deposits in various banks and post offices, while Rs 13.66-crore Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar and a Rs 43.35-crore house at APJ Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi are among his immovable assets.

Patnaik has a 50 per cent share in the New Delhi residence and a two-thirds share in the Naveen Niwas, Bhubaneswar.

According to the affidavit, he possesses 45.77 gram buttons of rubies, diamonds and silver (five pieces) worth around Rs 4.17 lakh.

The chief minister also mentioned in the document that he has Rs 30,000 in hand and a 1980-model ambassador car.

The present value of the vehicle was Rs 6,434, which was valued at Rs 8,905 five years ago.

He has shown Rs 92,24,900 as his income in 2022-23 in the tax return.

Patnaik said he has no liabilities and no criminal case against him. PTI COR AAM BDC