Odisha CM-designate Majhi meets Patnaik, invites him to swearing-in ceremony

Bhubaneswar: Hours before the BJP government takes oath of office, Odisha’s chief minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi met former CM Naveen Patnaik here on Wednesday and invited him to the swearing-in ceremony.

Majhi drove to Naveen Niwas, Patnaik's residence, where he formally extended the invitation.

"I came to Naveen Niwas and invited former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to attend the swearing-in ceremony, which will also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I also requested Patnaik to bless the newly formed BJP government in the state," Majhi told reporters outside Naveen Niwas.

Majhi mentioned that Patnaik assured him he would attend the ceremony.

On Tuesday, a five-member BJP delegation led by its state president Manmohan Samal also visited Naveen Niwas to invite Patnaik to the swearing-in ceremony.