Odisha CM Patnaik directs disaster management minister to visit Andhra train accident site

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday directed Disaster Management Minister Sudam Marandi to visit neighbouring Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district where a train accident has killed 14 people.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Patnaik also asked Marandi to meet the injured persons undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

At around 7 pm on Sunday, the Palasa Passenger train hit the Rayagada Passenger train from behind at Kantakapalli, causing three coaches to derail. Fourteen people have been killed and at least 50 injured, officials said.

The locomotive pilots of Rayagada Passenger and a guard of the Palasa Passenger train have also died in the accident, they said.

Patnaik had on Sunday night directed Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu, and the district magistrates of Rayagada and Koraput to extend immediate assistance in the rescue and relief operations.

So far, 39 trains have been cancelled and about 24 trains diverted due to the accident that happened on the Howrah-Chennai line, officials of the East Coast Railway said.