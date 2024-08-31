Odisha CM directs police to host conference to discuss issues related to women's safety

Bhubaneswar, Aug 31 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday directed the police to convene a state-level conference to discuss issues related to the safety of women.

Majhi gave the direction in view of President Droupadi Murmu expressing concern over the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar hospital in Kolkata, said a statement.

The chief minister also directed the authorities to ensure stern action against those accused of crimes against women.

Maintaining that his government has a 'zero tolerance' policy towards violence against women, he said strict action will also be taken against police officers found neglecting such cases.

Majhi said providing justice to victims of such crimes is the topmost priority of his government, according to the statement issued by his office.

He also asked Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satyabrata Sahu and DGP YB Khurania to train police officers for specially dealing with women-related cases. PTI AAM AAM SOM