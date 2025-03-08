Odisha CM disburses Rs 5,000 cr for 1.18 crore beneficiaries under Subhadra Yojana

Berhampur (Odisha), Mar 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday disbursed over Rs 5,000 crore for 1.18 crore women beneficiaries of the state’s flagship Subhadra Yojana coinciding with the International Women’s Day.

Majhi disbursed the second instalment of the Yojana at a special event held at Ambapua in Berhampur city.

An amount of Rs 5,000 each was credited to the bank accounts of 1.18 crore women, who have already received a similar amount as the first instalment in five different phases over the past seven months.

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday in Odisha on September 17, 2024.

On Thursday, the government disbursed Rs 117 crore among 2.30 lakh new beneficiaries under the fifth phase of the first instalment.

The women within the age group of 21 to 60 years are eligible as the beneficiaries of the Subhadra Yojana, which envisages providing financial assistance of Rs 50,000 over five years (2024-25 to 2028-29) to make them financially independent and self-reliant.

The state government will spend over Rs 55,825 crore on the scheme in five years.

The government has already allocated Rs 10,145 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal.

The third instalment of the Subhadra Yojana will also be credited directly to women beneficiaries during the upcoming Raksha Bandhan festival.