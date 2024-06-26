Odisha CM embarks on three-day New Delhi visit

Bhubaneswar, Jun 26 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday embarked on a three-day tour of New Delhi, where he is scheduled to meet senior leaders to discuss various issues of the eastern state.

Majhi was accompanied by deputy chief ministers Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo and Pravati Parida.

“In his first visit to Delhi after taking oath as CM of Odisha, Majhi would meet President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss various issues related to the state,” an official statement said.

He is also slated to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, among others, it said.

Majhi will seek cooperation of the central government for development of Odisha, the release added. PTI BBM RBT