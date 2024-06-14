Odisha CM expresses grief over death of two persons from state in Kuwait fire

Bhubaneswar, Jun 14 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday expressed grief over the death of two persons from the state in a massive fire in Kuwait.

"Many people lost their lives in the terrible fire in Kuwait. The news of the death of two Odia sons Muhammad Jahur and Santosh Kumar Gouda is very sad. I offer my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Lord Jagannath to give peace to the departed souls," Majhi said in an X post.

Gouda hailed from Ranajhalli village in Purosottampur block of Ganjam district, while Jahur was a native of Karadapalli village in Tigiria police station area in Cuttack district.

They were working for a private company and residing in the seven-storey apartment building in Mangaf in southern Kuwait where the fire broke out early on Wednesday morning.

Their mortal remains would be brought to Odisha from Delhi by Friday evening, officials said.

Jahur's family members said he was married for only two years and his wife was seven-months pregnant. He had been working in Kuwait since 2017 and had visited his village only a month ago.

Similarly, Gouda had visited his village in March and had returned to Kuwait in April. PTI AAM AAM ACD