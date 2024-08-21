Odisha CM felicitates Indian men’s hockey team for winning bronze in Paris Olympics

Bhubaneswar, Aug 21 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday felicitated the Indian men’s hockey team and its supporting staff for winning the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics.

Amid beats of drums, tribal dance and cheers, a grand welcome was accorded to them on their arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

The 16-member squad, which included 11 from the bronze-winning team in the Tokyo Olympics, created history by securing back-to-back medals for the first time since the 1972 Olympics in Munich.

During a special ceremony organised here this evening, the chief minister felicitated each player of the Indian men’s hockey team with Rs 15 lakh and each member of the supporting staff with Rs 10 lakh.

Besides, Majhi felicitated Amit Rohidas, the only player from Odisha in the team, with a special cash reward of Rs 4 crore.

Sreejesh, who played his final game for India in the Olympics, received special recognition from the chief minister.

He was honoured with a lifetime achievement award, celebrating his outstanding contributions to Indian hockey. He was felicitated with a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh.

Applauding the team for their historic win, Majhi said, “The award is in recognition of the Indian men’s hockey team's stellar performance. Their dedication, skill and perseverance have not only brought pride to the nation but have also inspired the next generation.” The state remains committed to supporting the athletes and nurturing future talent in the sports, he said.

Sports and Youth Service Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said, “It was a bronze medal for the world, but it was nothing less than a gold medal for us.” Deputy Chief Ministers K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey were present during the ceremony.

Earlier in the day, the sports minister welcomed the team members at the airport and accompanied them to Kalinga Stadium with a mega roadshow. Hockey lovers and locals stood on both sides of the road to cheer the players.

Different cultural programmes were organised along the roadside on their route from the airport to the Kalinga Stadium.

“I want to thank the government of Odisha for the rousing welcome given to the Indian hockey team in Bhubaneswar. Every player in the team is very happy. It is a matter of pride that Odisha is the only state, which is sponsoring the Indian hockey teams,” said Tirkey.

India is the only country from Asia, which has qualified and bagged a medal in hockey in the Paris Olympics, which is a matter of pride for all, he said.

Later, the hockey team joined a photo session programme with the chief minister and the sports minister.

The men’s hockey team defeated Spain by 2-1 and won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

Odisha has been sponsoring the hockey team since 2018 when the sport faced a financial crunch.

The previous BJD government led by Naveen Patnaik supported the team when it was in dire need of a sponsor.

The state government will support the team till 2036 as its commitment towards long-term support to the game.