Odisha CM felicitates para-athletes Pramod Bhagat, Soundarya Kumar Pradhan

Bhubaneswar, Nov 3 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday felicitated para-athletes Pramod Bhagat and Soundarya Kumar Pradhan, who hail from the eastern state, for their performance at the recently concluded Asian Para Games.

Patnaik presented Bhagat with cash reward of Rs 2 crore, and Pradhan with Rs 1.5 crore.

Bhagat won three medals, including gold, in badminton, while Pradhan won gold and bronze in chess in the Asian Para Games.

Congratulating the athletes, Patnaik said, "I am incredibly proud to felicitate our para-athletes Pramod Bhagat and Soundarya Kumar Pradhan for their outstanding achievements at the Asian Para Games. Their dedication, talent, and perseverance have brought immense glory to our state. Their triumphs are an inspiration for all of us." Patnaik assured both para-athletes of unwavering support in their journey ahead.

Pradhan and Bhagat expressed their gratitude to Patnaik and thanked the people of Odisha for supporting and encouraging them on their pursuit of excellence. PTI AAM AAM ACD