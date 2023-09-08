Odisha CM flags off 181 mobile units to provide livestock healthcare at doorstep of people

Bhubaneswar, Sep 8 (PTI) To provide livestock healthcare and animal husbandry services at the doorstep of people, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday flagged off 181 vehicles. Farmers will be provided with advice about basic animal healthcare, surgery, vaccination and diagnostic services from these mobile units, the chief minister said.

In a video message, Patnaik said, “The Mobile Veterinary Units are working to provide veterinary services at the doorstep of people. They are being provided to the livestock keepers and farmers in the villages located at distant places.” The units which will function under ‘Mukhyamntri Bhramyaman Pranichikitsa Seva’ (CM’s mobile veterinary service) will also be used in organising awareness camps for farmers. He said the state government is making continuous efforts to make the lives of livestock farmers more comfortable, multiply their income and bring smiles to their faces.

The Animal Resources Development sector has been identified as the next level of growth for farmers, Women Self Help Groups and entrepreneurs. Veterinary Healthcare and advisory services are very important for managing animal health and the livelihood of rural people, he said.

Official sources said that mobile veterinary units were previously functioning through hired vehicles. Now the state government has spent around Rs 30 crore in the first phase and has provided vehicles for use in 181 mobile veterinary units in all districts. PTI AAM NN