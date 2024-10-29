Odisha CM flags off 'Run for Unity'

Bhubaneswar, Oct 29 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday flagged off the 'Run for Unity' organised here to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

The CM also participated in the marathon.

Majhi along with Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari and Sports minister Suryabanshi Suraj joined the programme held at the Kalinga Stadium here.

Participants ran from Kalinga Stadium to Raj Bhavan Square, sending a message of national unity on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary. The chief minister also administered oath to participants which also included students.

The birth anniversary of Sardar Patel is observed as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' on October 31. As this time Diwali falls on October 31, the central government has decided to organise the 'Run for Unity' on the occasion of Dhanteras on Tuesday. PTI AAM AAM RG