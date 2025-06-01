Odisha CM, Guv congratulate athletes Animesh Kujur, Srabani Nanda

Bhubaneswar, May 31 (PTI) Odisha Governor Haribabu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi congratulated athletes Animesh Kujur and Srabani Nanda for their stellar performances at the Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea.

Kujur won a bronze medal in men's 200m, while Nanda's team clinched a silver in the women's 4x100m relay.

"My congratulations to the women's team that won the silver medal in the women's 4 × 100 meters relay race at the #AsianAthleticsChampionships held in Gumi, South Korea. I also heartily congratulate the Odia sprinter Srabani Nanda, who is also a part of the team," the CM said in a post on X.

"Your achievement is a matter of pride and honor for Odisha. Your hard work, indomitable will and passion for sports will inspire the coming generation. I wish everyone a bright future and further progress," he said.

Congratulating Kujur, Majhi said he has made the entire nation proud with his achievement.

"May he continue to scale new heights in his sporting career. Wishing him all the best for future events," he said.

The governor also congratulated Kujur, wishing him success in his sporting career.

Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik said, "Congratulate #Odisha's star athlete #AnimeshKujur on breaking 200m national record to win bronze medal at 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea." "May he continue to excel and bring laurels for the state and the country. Best wishes," he added. PTI AAM AAM SOM