Odisha CM hears people's grievances

Bhubaneswar, Dec 16 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday held a session where he heard the grievances of the people.

It was held at the office of the Chief Minister's Grievance Cell.

After reaching there, Majhi went to the about 30 physically disabled persons gathered and heard their grievances. He asked officers concerned for their redressal.

About 1,000 persons had registered their grievances at the portal of the cell.

Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, Cooperation Minister Pradip Balsamant, Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia and Rural Development Minister Rabi Narayan Naik also heard the grievances of the people. PTI BBM BBM SOM