Odisha CM holds discussion with Centre for safe return of Odias from West Asia: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Mar 1 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has discussed with the Ministry of External Affairs the safe return of people of the state residing or stranded in West Asia, a minister said here on Sunday.

Replying to a media query on the rescue of Odia people from the conflict-hit zone, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said, "Our chief minister held discussion with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and very shortly the people, who belong to our state, would return to Odisha." The Prime Minister and the MEA have taken all-round efforts to evacuate every Indian citizen from the conflict region, he said.

"The government has made all plans, and everything is on schedule. Most likely, all these people (Indians)…not a single person will be left behind ... everybody will be rescued and brought back to India," the minister said.

The United States and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed early on Sunday.

Hundreds of flights have been disrupted across West Asia and in other countries, including India, due to airspace restrictions following the joint attack and retaliatory action by Iran. PTI BBM BBM RG