Odisha CM holds meeting to review Puri Rath Yatra preparedness

Bhubaneswar, June 16 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday convened a crucial meeting with senior government officials for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Snana Purnima and Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri.

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, DGP Arun Sarangi, Director of Intelligence Soumendra Priyadarshi, and other senior officials were present at the meeting held at the state guest house, acting as the temporary office of the new Chief Minister.

Briefing reporters, Harichandan said the Chief Minister was briefed about the ongoing preparations for Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra by the chief secretary, DGP and director, intelligence.

He emphasised that further consultations would be held with temple servitors and all stakeholders to ensure the smooth conduct of the Rath Yatra and associated rituals of Lord Jagannath.

Asserting the state government's commitment to upholding tradition and Jagannath culture, Harichandan expressed the importance of celebrating the Rath Yatra peacefully with the cooperation of all.

Chief Secretary Jena said Snana Purnima would take place on June 22, followed by Rath Yatra on July 7.

He informed that he had apprised the Chief Minister of necessary procedures for conducting these festivals and outlined plans for two forthcoming meetings. One meeting, chaired by the law minister, will precede the final meeting chaired by the Chief Minister himself.

On the rush of visitors to the Jagannath temple in Puri after the reopening of three gates, Jena said it was expected to continue for the next two days due to the Raja festivals and public holidays.

He assured that measures were in place to manage the public darshan of Lord Jagannath, including the deployment of eight platoons of additional security forces at the temple. The Mangal Alati ritual was also conducted ahead of schedule to streamline proceedings.

"I was personally there in Puri for around five hours last evening. Additional DG (law and order) is camping there while director intelligence will also visit the town," the chief secretary added. PTI BBM BBM MNB