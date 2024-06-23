Odisha CM holds roadshow in home district Keonjhar

Bhubaneswar, Jun 23 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a roadshow in Ghatagaon on Sunday on his maiden visit to his home district Keonjhar after taking the oath as the CM of the state.

He reached the Ghatagaon High School helipad around 10.30 am and was accorded a rousing welcome by locals.

He led the roadshow from the helipad to Maa Tarini temple where he offered puja.

Majhi waved at enthusiastic crowds that gathered along the road.

Locals and BJP supporters queued up on both sides of the road and watched the procession, which inched its way through the street amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Many people were seen enthusiastically clicking pictures on their mobile phones.

After the roadshow, the chief minister paid floral tribute to Bhimsen Rout, a leader who played a major role in the development of Ghatagaon.

Speaking to reporters there, Majhi said, “I have come here to seek blessings of Maa Tarini to work for the development of Keonjhar and Odisha in the next five years. With the blessings of Maa Tarini, I will build a new Odisha in these five years.” The chief minister is scheduled to go to Keonjhar town, where he will visit the Baladevjew temple and hold another roadshow in the district headquarters.

After spending the night at Keonjhar, he is expected to visit his native village Raikala on Monday and address a gathering at Jhumpura. He would also hold a roadshow there.

Majhi would interact with the people of his native village after having lunch in his residence there.

The chief minister is scheduled to return to Bhubaneswar on Monday evening.