Odisha CM inaugurates 29 new police office buildings

Bhubaneswar, Mar 13 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated 29 new police office buildings across the state in virtual mode.

Advertisment

The new buildings include police stations, outposts and Sub-Divisional Police Office.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said that Odisha Police will serve the people with a more professional approach and technology support.

The inauguration of infrastructures is a concrete step towards a more secure and citizen-centric Odisha, he said.

Advertisment

Taken up under the 5T initiatives, these infrastructures represent the state government's commitment to creating a safer environment and dedication to transform law enforcement to foster positive connections between the police and the public.

The chief minister said his government has always recognised the importance of gender sensitivity. Each building features separate desks for women and children, along with counselling rooms for victims.

"In Odisha, we stand by the fundamental principle of 'inclusivity'. I am glad that in each of these buildings, 'accessibility for all' is ensured with ramps and facilities for persons with disabilities," Patnaik said.

With state-of-the-art facilities like Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) integration and surveillance cameras, the state has been leveraging technology for efficient and effective law enforcement, he pointed out.

5T and Nabin Odisha chairman V K Pandian said that the police organisation is sincerely following the 'Mo Sarkar' mandate. The feedback has been quite good from different places. He expected the police administration to work with a more people friendly approach. PTI BBM BBM RG