Odisha CM inaugurates 3 housing complexes for slum dwellers in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Nov 20 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated three housing complexes for people belonging to the economically weaker section (EWS) of the society, mostly the slum dwellers in Bhubaneswar.

The three housing complexes inaugurated by Patnaik were: Keshari Residency built in Satya Nagar, Buddha Vihar in Chandrasekharpur and Barunei Enclave in Subudhipur.

The housing complexes were constructed under an urban housing scheme (Saharanchal Awas Yojana). While the Keshari Residency was built for the residents of the Shantipalli area, the Barunei Enclave is meant for the slum dwellers of Tarini Basti. At least, 840 pucca houses have been distributed so far, an official release said.

As per the plan, around 7,000 pucca houses will be distributed among the slum dwellers, of which about 1,700 houses have already been constructed.

Of the 560 houses completed so far in Keshari Residency, Patnaik handed over the keys of 314 beneficiary families.

Similarly, more than 300 houses in Barunei Enclave were handed over to beneficiary families by the chief minister.

The one-BHK house given to the EWS families comprise one bedroom, a hall, a kitchen, and a latrine and bathroom, the official said. PTI AAM RG