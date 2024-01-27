Odisha CM inaugurates 4th National Chilika Birds Festival

Bhubaneswar, Jan 27 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday inaugurated the 4th National Chilika Birds Festival and said the lagoon in Odisha is a pilgrimage for over a million winged guests of varied species.

Advertisment

Patnaik said this after inaugurating the three-day event through virtual mode.

"The destination is a pilgrimage for over a million-winged visitors of varied species, which undertake flights to the mighty but calm Chilika Lake – Asia’s largest brackish water lake", Patnaik said.

The festival, organised by the Department of Tourism, Department of Forest and Chilika Development Authority, kicked off in grandeur with the inauguration of a captivating photo exhibition.

Advertisment

The visual spectacle showcased the extraordinary talents of renowned photographers such as Shakti Nanda, Umakanta Biswal, Dhritiman Mukherjee, and others.

The gallery unfolded a mesmerizing array of photographs, capturing the diverse and enchanting avian wonders that grace the Chilika region. The images not only reflected the skill of the photographers but also served as a powerful testament to the rich biodiversity of Chilika Lake. As many as 52 selected birders from across India attended the event.

Odisha's Tourism Minister Aswini Kumar Patra said, "While the elusive wildlife deep within our forests evades our sights, Odisha can proudly claim to be a birding hub – thanks to pioneering efforts in wetland and bird conservation and special initiatives like the National Chilika Birds Festival".

Advertisment

The minister said: "This year’s census has revealed a total count of 11.37 lakh birds across over 187 species. I wish all the participants, birders, photographers, and delegates to have a great time in Mangalajodi and Nalabana".

Odisha Tourism Development Corporation chairman Lenin Mohanty said that Mangalajodi in Chilika is a trailblazing example of community-led conservation, establishing itself as an unmatched birding destination.

From initiatives like removing encroachments to recent extensive census activities and promotional campaigns like the National Chilika Bird Festival, our collective goal is to position Odisha as the most sought-after birding hub in the Asia-Pacific region, Mohanty said.

Additional Chief Secretary Surendra Kumar offered a perspective on the strategic commonalities between eco-conservation and tourism and reminisced on the history of the Chilika Bird Festival.

"This year, we have engaged local communities of boatmen in the festival ensuring their active involvement in conservation efforts that foster a sense of responsibility towards sustainable tourism practices. As I speak at the inaugural ceremony, the festival also has parallel events like the bird walks at Nandankanan and Ekamra Kanan and Lecture Walk", said Kumar. PTI AAM RG