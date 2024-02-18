Odisha CM inaugurates 73 'Ama Hospitals'

Bhubaneswar, Feb 17 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated 73 'Ama Hospitals' in 15 districts.

Under the 'Ama Hospital' scheme, launched last year, existing hospitals are refurbished and sufficient manpower is ensured.

Inaugurating the facilities, Patnaik said the hospitals have been transformed keeping the convenience of the patients in mind.

He also inaugurated five dialysis centres in sub-divisional hospitals.

Patnaik said his government plans to cover 1,858 hospitals under the transformation drive in next five years, for which Rs 3,300 crore has been earmarked. PTI AAM AAM ACD