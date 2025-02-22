Odisha CM inaugurates 9-day Subhadra Shakti Mela to promote women entrepreneurship

Bhubaneswar, Feb 22 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday inaugurated the Subhadra Shakti Mela here to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship among women.

The nine-day event will witness the participation of members of 700 self-help groups, showcasing over 200 products prepared by women at 300 stalls.

The products include millet, organic food, spice products, terracotta and bamboo crafts.

"This is not an ordinary fair. It is a success story of mothers, sisters and daughters of Odisha. It is a demonstration of their talent, skill and effort. For our government, women empowerment is not just a slogan, it is a movement," the chief minister asserted.

He said efforts are being made so that every woman, whether at the individual level or at the group level, can become a skilled entrepreneur and achieve financial independence.

The Odisha government is making efforts to create 25 lakh 'Lakhpati didis' in the state in the next three years, the CM said.

"Our aim is that mothers of self-help groups earn at least Rs 1 lakh annually," he said.

Outlining various initiatives for self-help groups, Majhi said that this year, the Odisha government has doubled the amount of Revolving Fund given to about 5.8 lakh SHGs in the state.

The subsidy has been increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 30,000 and the Community Investment Fund provided to Gram Panchayat Level Federations (GPLFs) has been increased from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 60 lakh.

This will strengthen these institutions financially and women will benefit more from it in the future, the chief minister said.

Majhi said arrangements have been made for interest waiver for self-help groups in the state so that they get more help in earning a living and invest more capital to take their business forward.

The state government has made arrangements for interest refund on bank loans of up to Rs 10 lakh to self-help groups. He also announced that interest refund of Rs 300 crore will be made to more than 3 lakh self-help groups in the financial year 2024-25.

Noting that 'Subhadra Yojana' is the biggest scheme in the history of Odisha, Majhi said so far, more than 98 lakh women have received more than Rs 4,900 crore as assistance.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, on March 8, mothers will be given another Rs 5,000 in the second instalment.

"Think about it, when 1 crore mothers take this money as capital and start a business, what impact will it have on the economy of Odisha," he said.

The chief minister said that Subhadra Yojana is like the backbone of women empowerment.

"We will also soon start many more schemes for our mothers, sisters and daughters on the Subhadra platform. Many new steps will be taken like Kishori (adolescent) Subhadra, Subhadra Sanchay (saving), Subhadra Sakhi (friend), Subhadra Yatri, Subhadra Sangh or Club, Subhadra Call Center, Subhadra Associates, Subhadra Pandit and Sujogya (able) Subhadra," he said.

An allocation of Rs 10,145 crore has been made under Subhadra Yojana in the coming financial year, Majhi said.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Majhi visited several stalls and appreciated the products. PTI AAM AAM ACD