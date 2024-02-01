Odisha: CM inaugurates dialysis centres at 16 sub-district hospitals

Bhubaneswar, Feb 1 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated dialysis centres at 16 sub-district hospitals in a bid to provide better renal treatment at the sub-divisional level.

The dialysis centres were inaugurated at Khurda, Pallahara, Talcher, Soro, Kamakhyanagar, Hindol, Dharmagarh, Gunupur, Baliguda, Anandpur, Champua, Bonaigarh, Rairangpur, Udala, Tigiria and Dungurpalli.

The facilities were virtually inaugurated by Patnaik, an official note released by the CMO said.

The CM said the Odisha government had introduced free-of-cost dialysis facilities for kidney patients in 2018, becoming the first state in the country to do so.

Initially, the state government had set up dialysis centres at district headquarters hospitals and now it is taking steps to open such units at 32 sub-district hospitals in the state, the CM said.

The state government will spend Rs 50 crore to provide free dialysis facilities to kidney patients, he said.

Apart from this, the state government has already opened 36 dialysis centres at state-run medical colleges and district headquarters hospitals.

"Odisha will soon have 68 dialysis centres. These centres would be able to perform 3.7 lakh dialysis sessions per year," an official of the health department said.