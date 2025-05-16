Odisha CM inaugurates resumption of operations at Dubuna iron ore mine

Bhubaneswar, May 16 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday kicked off the resumption of operations at the Dubuna iron ore mine in Keonjhar district.

He also suggested that the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), which owns the mine, diversify its activities by adding value to the minerals available in the state.

The Dubuna iron ore mine under Barbil tehsil of Keonjhar district was opened decades ago but was abandoned later.

After the resumption of operations, the mine is expected to produce three million tonnes of iron ore besides 0.05 million tonnes of manganese annually. Dubuna mine has reserves of 25.77 million tonnes of iron ore and 2.6 million tonnes of manganese, officials said.

The chief minister also launched power supply to the Tiring Pahar mine and Rengalbeda RR colony in Barbil area.

Additionally, a 900 KW peak solar power plant was also inaugurated by the chief minister in Koida mining area.

He also launched four IT modules -- Logistics Management System (LMS), OMC Finance Management System (OFMS), OMC Plot Land Utilisation System (OPLUS), and OMC Recruitment Management System (ORMS).

The projects were launched marking the 70th foundation day of the OMC.

Addressing the function, Majhi lauded the OMC's pivotal role in driving the state's growth.

He said the OMC, which started 70 years ago with a turnover of just Rs 1 crore, has taken its business to over Rs 23,600 crore at present.

He said Odisha accounts for over 41.9 per cent of India's total mineral resources and OMC has played a crucial role in sustainable exploration and mining, strengthening the state's economy.

"OMC has emerged as a pride of the state and ranks among the top mining PSUs in the country with a turnover of Rs 23,600 crore. The state plans to expand OMC's operations, strengthening enforcement against illegal mining, boosting employment, and enhancing CSR initiatives in education, healthcare and sports," Majhi said.

He further highlighted the state government's efforts in curbing illegal mining and ensuring sustainable and transparent practices in the mining sector.

"Our focus is on sustainable mining, people-centric development, and making OMC a model for responsible resource management in India," he added.

The CM said though the OMC has a number of mines, its activities need not be confined to only mining or exploring minerals, but should also diversify and add value to the ores the state has.

"We should think of setting up some pellet plants to generate employment for the local youth. The OMC need not seek loans as it is a fund-rich PSU," he said.

Odisha's Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena highlighted the role of OMC in transforming the industrial sector of Odisha and said that 18 mines of OMC are operational at present.

"It is not just producing minerals but is also laying the foundation of a strong, self-reliant Odisha. OMC is strengthening the economic growth of Odisha through improved production and modern technology," Jena said.

Development Commissioner Anu Garg said that by properly utilising the state's natural resources, Odisha has now grown from a weak economy to a middle-income economy.

"OMC has been performing well for many years. However, we have to join the process of sustainable development with new technologies," she added. PTI AAM AAM ACD