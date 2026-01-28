Odisha CM launches 20 industrial projects worth Rs 8,884 cr in Rourkela

Rourkela (Odisha), Jan 28 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday launched 20 industrial projects worth Rs 8,884 crore in Rourkela.

These include the inauguration of 11 projects at an investment of Rs 5,708 crore and foundation stones for nine projects worth Rs 3,176 crore.

Attending the silver jubilee celebration of Enterprise Odisha 2026 here, Majhi said, "The event represents a new way of thinking for us; a mindset where we aspire to be the best in every sector. We will be the best, and we will compete with the best. With this confidence, we are moving forward." "Industrial development must create employment opportunities, enhance living standards, and ensure that ease of doing business is matched with ease of living. Industrial growth should bring better opportunities into the lives of every citizen," he said.

Highlighting the state government’s industrial strategy, the CM said, "Our strategy is clear-- establish a few anchor industries in every region and develop hundreds of MSMEs around them as suppliers, vendors, logistics partners, fabricators, maintenance providers, packaging units, and technology partners. This will ensure that our youth no longer need to migrate for jobs; opportunities will come to their doorstep." The CM also participated in three roundtable discussions with the Rourkela Chamber of Commerce, Orissa Sponge Iron Manufacturing Association (OSIMA), and delegations from Ranchi and Raipur.

These discussions highlighted the growing RRR Corridor - Raipur-Ranchi-Rourkela - reflecting enhanced regional collaboration and shared growth prospects.

Officials said 22 MoUs worth Rs 43,349 crore were signed during the event, which are expected to generate 18,985 jobs. The state also received five investment proposals worth Rs 8,677 crore, they added.

On the occasion, the chief minister has also handed over the letter offering 1,447.927 acres at Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district to Vedanta Aluminium Ltd for its proposed 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) aluminium smelter and 4,900 MW Captive Power Plant (CPP) project.

Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain said, "Enterprise Odisha 2026 is focused on delivery. Investor interest has already translated into MoUs and project intents, and our priority is to move swiftly from land allocation to grounding and production, particularly in downstream manufacturing and metal ancillaries across Western Odisha."