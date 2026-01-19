Odisha CM launches govt's mouthpiece 'Pragati Prabha'

Bhubaneswar, Jan 19 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has unveiled the state government's mouthpiece 'Pragati Prabaha', published by the Department of Information and Public Relations.

The mouthpiece, which would disseminate information about the ongoing developmental works and the state government's key initiatives, was launched by Majhi at his official residence on Sunday.

The chief minister, who is also in charge of the I&PR Department, congratulated the officials for successfully launching the periodical and said that it would document the state's transformative journey, an official statement said.

On the occasion, Majhi also felicitated Hrudananda Bishi, a young farmer from Lakhanpur village in Jharsuguda district.

His inspirational story forms a prominent feature in the inaugural edition of 'Pragati Prabaha'. A mechanical engineer, Bishi opted for a career in agriculture and became a 'Lakhpati Kisan' (a farmer earning over Rs 10 lakh annually) by adopting modern farming practices, it added.