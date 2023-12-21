Odisha CM launches irrigation projects worth Rs 3,160 crore

Bhubaneswar, Dec 21 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched four irrigation projects worth Rs 3,160 crore in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts.

While Patnaik inaugurated two projects worth Rs 822 crore in Keonjhar district, he laid foundation stones for two other projects worth Rs 2,337.5 crore in Mayurbhanj district though virtual mode. The projects will facilitate irrigation in about 1.5 lakh hectares, officials said.

He inaugurated the left canal of Baitarani river under Anandpur barrage in Keonjhar district. The 28-km canal connecting Baitarani and Salandi rivers will facilitate irrigation to 2,221 hectares of agricultural land in Hatadihi and Anandpur blocks of the district. Besides, 56,550 hectares in seven blocks of Balasore district will be irrigated by the canal in Kharif season and 50,000 hectares in Rabi season, an official statement said.

The chief minister also dedicated the Haladia dam of Subarnarekha irrigation project. The dam will help irrigate an additional 5,520 hectares. Currently, 62,480 hectares is being irrigated by the project, it said.

Patnaik also laid the foundation stone for the second phase work of Subarnarekha project. On completion, it will irrigate 39,694 hectares in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts, the statement said, adding that the chief minister also laid the foundation stone of a barrage over Khairi Bhandan river at Anlabani village in Mayurbhanj district. Apart from irrigating 6,950 hectares of farmland in three blocks, it will also provide drinking water to 35,000 people of the area. PTI AAM AAM MNB