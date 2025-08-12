Odisha CM launches marine biotech research centre to develop coastal areas

Bhubaneswar, Aug 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday launched the Odisha Marine Biotechnology Research and Innovation Corridor (OMBRIC), an initiative to contribute to the field of environmental protection, science-based tourism, investment and employment of people in coastal areas.

On the occasion, an MoU was signed between Odisha’s Science & Technology Department and the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Ministry of Earth Sciences, for R&D collaboration.

Six higher education institutions, including IIT Bhubaneswar, also signed MoUs with the Odisha Government to provide R&D support for the initiative.

"This unique platform will become a beacon of hope for the scientific community and innovation, not only for Odisha, but for the entire nation and the world," the chief minister said, adding that it can transform the state’s blue economy and contribute significantly to the nation’s economic growth.

Stating that Odisha is taking a "bold and visionary step forward", Majhi said the initiative was launched at a time when the world is "looking towards the oceans for solutions to some of the most pressing challenges, ranging from sustainable food systems to climate resilience".

The CM said the initiative is "designed not just as a research programme, but as a platform where young entrepreneurs of Odisha can build marine biotech startups grounded in local resources and global standards".

He said OMBRIC connects the lab to land and research to real-world impact.

"From gene discovery to bioactive molecules, from bioremediation to nutraceuticals, this initiative covers the entire pipeline of marine biotechnology innovation, culminating in job creation, environmental sustainability, and economic growth," he said.

The chief minister asserted that Odisha is no longer just a coastal state; it now seeks to be a coastal innovator.

"We are investing in nature-based solutions and harnessing our biodiversity not by exploiting it, but by preserving, understanding, and responsibly utilising it,” he said.

Taking note of the strength of academic and research institutes of Odisha, the chief minister said the state has initiated an alliance of knowledge, research, and innovation to identify threats to coasts with the help of biotechnology.

Science and Technology Minister KC Patra said that Odisha has huge potential in marine biotechnology and will make all efforts to explore this sector to promote growth.

OMBRIC is a blueprint for a prosperous future, he said.

Recognising the state’s vast coastline, packed with unexplored rich marine bio-resources, Odisha Science & Technology Department has conceptualised OMBRIC as a pioneering initiative aimed at transforming and positioning the state into a global leader in marine biotechnology and Blue Economy development in future, an official note said.

Based on their scientific expertise and regional relevance, the state government has roped in six premier institutes as hubs of OMBRIC.

These institutions will lead various components of the initiative with specific objectives aligned with their areas of expertise and the needs of the state, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja noted.

The six institutes are IIT Bhubaneswar, NIT Rourkela, IISER Berhampur, ILS Bhubaneswar, Berhampur University and Fakir Mohan University, Balasore. PTI AAM AAM BDC