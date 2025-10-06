Odisha CM launches Rs 1,100-cr projects for Nuapada

Bhubaneswar, Oct 6 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday launched projects worth over Rs 1,100 crore for Nuapada, hours before a by-election was announced for the assembly constituency.

He also announced the upgradation of Khariar Road Notified Area Council (NAC) into a municipality, and the formation of two more NACs.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for projects worth about Rs 1,101 crore. A total of Rs 802 crore was announced for the development of irrigation in Nuapada and Rs 75 crore for welfare projects.

Addressing a public meeting at Mini Stadium in Nuapada, he said that focus on the irrigation project indicated that the BJP government was committed to the welfare of farmers.

"After coming to power 15 months ago, the BJP kept its promises and is providing Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy to farmers," Majhi said, adding that the women are also being provided with Rs 10,000 per annum under Subhadra Yojana.

"These are 'double dhamaka' gifts of Odisha's 'double-engine' government to the people of Nuapada district. Do not think that I am making such an announcement because of the bypoll. The decisions have been taken keeping in mind the entire district," he added.

The BJP leaders describe the governments of the party both at the Centre and the state as the 'double-engine' government.

"Nuapada's development is my priority. Upgrading Khariar Road NAC into a municipality had been a long-standing demand; today it became a reality," he added.

Majhi said that Komana block has been granted NAC status, while Sinapali and Godal gram panchayats have been merged as an NAC.

The CM also announced the establishment of seven new sub-registrar offices in the state, of which three are in Nuapada district.

"For administrative convenience, a decision has been made to open sub-registrar offices in all 317 tehsils of the state and in the first phase, seven are being opened, including Sinapali, Komna and Boden in Nuapada district," he added.

"I once again assure you that our double-engine government is always ready to serve you, and my doors are always open for the people of Nuapada," Majhi said, while ridiculing the previous chief minister for "hardly meeting the public".

"The previous chief minister sometimes waved hands and appeared in public by sitting in a bus. But the new chief minister has been easily available to the people for them to lodge their grievances," Majhi said.

Stating that development of Nuapada was his personal responsibility, Majhi said the central government is committed to supporting the state.

"There is an immense potential for growth and development in Nuapada, and the people here are known for their hard work," he said.

He said that the ongoing Nuapada-Thirubally railway project will enhance connectivity and facilitate economic growth in the region.

Opposition BJD, meanwhile, strongly criticised the chief minister's visit to Nuapada and announced the development projects just a few hours before the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

"The chief minister is busy in the election campaign at Nuapada even as heavy rainfall has affected other parts of the state," BJD vice president Sanjay Das Burma told reporters here.

BJD's women wing president Snehangini Chhuria claimed that former chief minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier declared Sinapali as an NAC.

"There is a smell of politics in deleting Sinapali's name in the first phase of the list of NACs and adding it now," she said, adding that Nuapada was made a district in 1993 by Biju Patnaik.

BJD leaders from Bhubaneswar have been camping in Nuapada and Odisha Congress president Bhakta Charan Das also addressed a 'Nyay Samavesh' near Chaltan Pada on Monday.

No political party, however, has so far announced the names of candidates for the upcoming bypoll.