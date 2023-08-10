Odisha CM launches scheme to aid forest-based livelihood development

Bhubaneswar, Aug 9 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched a scheme to aid the development of forest-based livelihood for people.

'Mo Jungle Jami Yojana' (My forest land scheme) was unveiled on the occasion of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

Patnaik was optimistic about the success of the scheme and said it would create a "milestone in the development of tribals" with the cooperation of all.

The chief minister said it will aid the efforts in forest-based livelihood by promoting individual and collective action, including environmental conservation and preservation.

The objective of the scheme is to safeguard the knowledge of indigenous people and ensure the protection of the forest ecosystem.

Stating that Odisha is a leading province in providing forest land rights, the chief minister said that so far 4.5 lakh tribals and forest-dwelling families have been given forest land rights.

He said that more than 4,000-gram sabhas have been given collective rights.

Meanwhile, Mulanivasi United Forum, an apex body of 50 different tribal, Dalit and social organisations, held a rally in the state capital, demanding the inclusion of certain groups in the list of tribals of Odisha. PTI AAM BDC