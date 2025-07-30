Odisha CM launches week-long campaign to boost market of indigenous products

Bhubaneswar, Jul 29 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday launched a week-long campaign to boost the market availability of indigenous products manufactured in the state’s underdeveloped and backward regions.

Majhi launched the ‘Akanksha Haat Abhiyan’ during a felicitation function organised by the Planning and Convergence Department of the state government.

The Odisha government’s ‘Aspirational District and Block Programme’ focuses on implementing the scheme at the grassroots level, he said.

Work is underway towards achieving the goals of inclusive development through socio-economic indicators based on health and nutrition, education, agriculture, water resources, financial inclusion and skill development, he said.

Majhi said said after the district level, work on the programme has now been extended to the block level.

“The quality of life of the people in remote and underdeveloped blocks is being improved and better services provided to them,” he said.

“I am very happy to announce that the week-long ‘Akanksha Haat Abhiyan’ is being launched today to take the ‘Akanksha Brand’ at the grassroots level,” Majhi said.

He said the drive will increase the market availability of locally produced products in remote and underdeveloped areas of Odisha.

“The economic condition of local self-help groups, farmers, artisans and weavers will improve, and their products will be available to consumers at affordable and fair prices,” Majhi said.

Such products will also be made available in digital marketplaces, he said. PTI AAM RBT