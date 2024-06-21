Odisha CM leads 10th International Yoga Day celebration in state

Bhubaneswar, Jun 21 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi led the celebration of the 10th International Yoga Day in the state on Friday.

For the first time after the BJP formed government in Odisha, the day was celebrated across the state in a big way on Friday morning to highlight the importance of the ancient practice of yoga.

The chief minister led the main event at Kalinga Stadium here. He performed yoga and addressed the huge gathering of students, officials and other individuals. Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena also participated in the event.

Majhi said the yoga day is being celebrated across the state and the government has sent deputy chief ministers and ministers to participate in the celebration as chief guests in different places of the state. Besides, MPs, MLAs and senior government officials are also participating in such events in their respective areas, he said. Majhi said yoga will help the new government to remain healthy and mentally fit.

On this year's theme 'Yoga for self and society', he appealed to the people not to confine yoga practice only on this day and make it a daily habit to remain physically and mentally healthy.

Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo participated in the yoga event at Kasturba School field at Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar, while Pravati Parida, another Deputy CM, joined the programme at Konark. PTI BBM RG