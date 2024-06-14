Odisha: CM Majhi chairs review meeting

Bhubaneswar, Jun 14 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday held a review meeting in which he was apprised of the situation in different sectors.

Speaking to the press, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena said it was a formal meeting of high-level officers with the chief minister.

Deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were also present at the meeting.

Presentations were made at the meeting on different aspects of the state, including its geographical status, economic affairs, ongoing welfare schemes, projects in the pipeline, and investment proposals, among others.

Jena said the chief minister and the deputy CMs were apprised about the challenges before the state as well.

Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Finance Secretary Vishal Dev, and Agriculture Secretary Arabind Padhee were among those who made presentations at the meeting. PTI AAM AAM SOM