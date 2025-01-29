Odisha CM Majhi criticises Bengal govt over reported snub of President Murmu in Siliguri

Bhubaneswar, Mar 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday slammed the West Bengal government over the reported snub of President Droupadi Murmu during her Siliguri visit, saying the incident has "deeply saddened" Odisha and the tribal community nationwide.

Majhi, who hails from the Santhal community, said in a social media post that Murmu’s rise from Rairangpur to the presidency symbolised the aspirations of millions.

"Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, the daughter of our soil who rose from Rairangpur to Rashtrapati Bhavan, represents the aspirations and pride of millions. As a member of the Santhal community, this hurtful action of the TMC Government of West Bengal has also created a deeper sense of anguish and hurt within me and the entire Odia populace".

Earlier in the day, President Murmu expressed her disappointment over the low turnout at the 9th International Santhal Conclave near Bagdogra airport in Siliguri, questioning the sudden shift of the venue from Phansidewa and noting the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministers during the visit.

The President's programme was initially scheduled to be held at Phansidewa but was later shifted to a venue close to the 'Uttoran Township' at Bidhannagar, a few kilometres away from Bagdogra airport, citing security protocols, a senior official of the West Bengal government said Stating that the abrupt shifting of venues cannot be dismissed as mere "logistical issues," Majhi said such actions raise serious concerns and convey an unfortunate message when an event, where the President herself was to grace the occasion as the chief guest, is subjected to such disruptions.

He said the matter went beyond political considerations as the event was meant to celebrate the heritage and identity of the Santhal community.

"An occasion meant to celebrate the rich heritage and identity of the Santhal community should have been treated with the dignity and respect it deserves. Any act that diminishes the significance of such a gathering reflects a troubling lack of sensitivity towards our tribal brothers and sisters," Majhi said.

Noting that the office of the President is the highest constitutional office of the country, Majhi said, "It stands above political differences and represents the dignity of the Constitution itself. Any action that undermines the sanctity of that office diminishes the respect owed to our constitutional framework." "In a vibrant democracy like ours, such narrow political considerations have no place. Our institutions and the leaders who represent them must always be accorded the utmost respect, and events celebrating the heritage of our tribal communities should be encouraged, not obstructed," he added.

Meanwhile, Odisha BJP in a social media post alleged that Banerjee insulted Murmu during her visit to the eastern state.

In a post on X in Odia language, the party said, "West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee does not shy away from insulting our Odia daughter as well as Honb’le President of India." The saffron party also criticised the Congress and the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD, whom it described as the "new friend" of the oldest party, for not uttering a word against Banerjee’s statement on Murmu. PTI AAM AAM MNB