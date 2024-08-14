Odisha CM Majhi joins 'Ghar Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Bhubaneswar/Berhampur, Aug 14 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday participated in the 'Ghar Ghar Tiranga' campaign, emphasising that the Tricolour unites all citizens with a shared love for the country.

Majhi, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, Chief Secretary Aamoj Ahuja, and other leaders, joined a padayatra from Sri Lingaraj Temple to Ramneswar Temple on the occasion.

Majhi highlighted the significance of the Tricolour, noting that each colour represents unity and national pride.

"Our national flag is a symbol of our determination, struggle, and sacrifice. It embodies national unity, tolerance, and friendship. Every citizen takes pride in our national flag," he said.

The 'Ghar Ghar Tiranga' campaign, initiated by the Government of India in 2022 for the 75th Independence Day and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, continues annually leading up to Independence Day.

In Ganjam district, a giant tricolour measuring approximately 450 feet was displayed in Hinjili town during the Tiranga Yatra. The flag stretched from the Inspection Bungalow of PWD to Hinjili mini stadium, forming part of a human chain organised by the Hinjili Municipality. Hundreds of schoolchildren, local officials, and residents participated enthusiastically. The municipality also distributed flags for residents to display at their homes.

In Berhampur, MP Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy launched the Tiranga Yatra, joined by MLA K. Anil Kumar and Berhampur Mayor Sanghamitra Dalei. The procession began with the garlanding of the Gandhi statue at Gandhi Nagar and proceeded to Khallikote College stadium. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB