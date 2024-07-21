Odisha: CM Majhi meets LoP Patnaik, invites him to attend assembly session

Bhubaneswar, Jul 21 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi met Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and invited him to attend the assembly session that would begin on Monday.

During the visit to Patnaik's residence on Sunday afternoon, Majhi was accompanied by Deputy CM KV Singh Deo.

"The chief minister invited the LoP to attend the all-party meeting convened by the speaker and participate in the House proceedings from Monday," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling told reporters.

He said that the chief minister has also sought constructive suggestions from Patnaik.

In the BJD legislature party meeting on Saturday, Patnaik had asked his party MLAs to fight for the rights of 4.5 crore people of the state.

According to a notification issued by the assembly secretariat, the session will commence on Monday with Governor Raghubar Das's address and continue till September 13.

As per the schedule, the session will have 27 business days, and the budget for 2024-25 will be presented on July 25.