Odisha CM Majhi names road in Rourkela after Birsa Munda, inaugurates projects worth Rs 1,345 cr

Bhubaneswar/Rourkela, Nov 15 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday named a road in Rourkela city after tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda and inaugurated development projects worth Rs 1,345 crore, as part of the state’s celebrations of the 150th birth anniversary of the tribal icon.

Attending the state-level Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebration in Rourkela, Majhi laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 609 crore in Sundargarh district.

"The road from Hanuman Batika Square to Power House Square will now be known as Birsa Munda Road in honour of the legendary tribal leader," he said.

He said Birsa Munda's revolution against British Rule added a special chapter in the history of the country's freedom struggle.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from Gujarat and paid homage to Birsa Munda and highlighted his sacrifices.

He reiterated his government’s commitment to tribal empowerment through initiatives such as PM Janman Yojana, Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan, and Adi Karma Yogi Abhiyan.

In his address to the people, chief minister said his government was committed to the holistic development of tribal community to which he belonged.

He cited measures like granting forest land rights, supporting livelihoods through the Janjati Jeevika Mission, and providing financial assistance under the ‘Shaheed Madho Singh Hathkharcha Yojana’ to reduce school dropout rates among tribal students.

"Election of India’s President from a tribal background stands as the strongest example of tribal empowerment under Modi’s leadership," Majhi said.

Earlier on the day, Majhi garlanded the statue of Birsa Munda near the Assembly in Bhubaneswar.

In a social media post, former chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said: "On the birth anniversary of the revolutionary freedom fighter and people's hero, the martyr Birsa Munda, I offer my tributes. His sacrifice in the service of Mother Land is invaluable. He remains an eternal ideal in the battle for dignity to protect the interests of the Adivasis."