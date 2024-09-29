Odisha CM Majhi targets Patnaik for remaining detached from people for 16 years

Jajpur (Odisha), Sep 29 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Sunday criticised his predecessor Naveen Patnaik, accusing him of being out of direct public contact for 16 of the 24 years the BJD ruled the state.

Majhi, who took part in a BJP membership drive in Jajpur district, alleged that the previous BJD government was involved in large-scale irregularities disguised as development efforts. "Instead of developing the state, the BJD government has been building its vote bank for their own interests," he said.

While targeting the leader of the opposition, Majhi alleged that Naveen Patnaik did not visit the CM’s grievance cell in the last 16 years. "People who came to the grievance cell were disappointed not to meet the CM even once," Majhi remarked.

Claiming to have met over one lakh people within five days of taking office on June 12, Majhi criticised Patnaik for avoiding direct interaction with the public.

He recounted an encounter with an elderly woman at the grievance cell who expressed her gratitude for being able to meet him, saying it had been a dream for common people to have such access during the BJD's tenure.

Majhi emphasised that he leads a "people’s government," prioritising direct communication with citizens, which he argued was not possible under the previous administration. "My ministers and I sometimes skip lunch to meet those who come to the grievance cell from every corner of the state," he said.

Without naming them, Majhi criticised three BJD leaders, claiming that they had exploited the area in the name of development and failed to deliver justice to the local populace. He pointed out that despite Jajpur's wealth in mines and minerals, people had not seen any real development.

Majhi also highlighted the Nagada malnutrition crisis, recalling how the village made national headlines after 16 children died from malnutrition. He lamented that years have passed without any significant improvement in the region's conditions.

In addition to these accusations, the CM announced plans for a thorough investigation into the mysterious death of Smitarani Biswal, a panchayat executive officer from Dharmasala block. He expressed concerns that she was allegedly "used and murdered" by low-profile BJD leaders and questioned whether this was respectful to women.

Majhi assured the public that his government would reopen and thoroughly investigate the case at the request of Smitarani’s husband, emphasising a zero-tolerance policy for crimes against women.

"The investigation will be conducted with utmost transparency, and no stone will be left unturned," he promised, also pledging to ensure the safety and security of women across the state.