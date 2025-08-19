Odisha CM Majhi thanks PM as Centre approves Rs 8,307 cr Bhubaneswar bypass road project

Bhubaneswar, Aug 19 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday thanked the Centre for approving the Rs 8,307.74 crore Capital Region Ring Road project, calling it a landmark infrastructure initiative that will decongest major urban centres and boost the economy.

He said the project will also enhance logistics efficiency and open new avenues for economic growth and prosperity in Odisha and the eastern region.

"I extend my sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Shri @nitin_gadkari ji for according approval to the construction of the 6-Lane Access-Controlled Capital Region Ring Road (Bhubaneswar Bypass – 110.875 km) in Odisha at a total cost of Rs 8,307.74 crore," Majhi posted on X.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Congratulations to the people of Odisha, especially Bhubaneswar and surrounding areas on Cabinet decision regarding a vital infra project cleared today, which will ease congestion and boost 'Ease of Living'".

Currently, connectivity between Rameshwar to Tangi on existing National Highway experience significant congestion due to high traffic volumes, passing through densely urbanised cities Khurda, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. To address these challenges, the project is proposed to be developed as 6-Lane Access-Controlled Greenfield Highway, an official statement said.

Stating that the project will provide significant benefit to Odisha and other eastern states by diverting heavy commercial traffic away from Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Khurda, an official said this will enhance the efficiency of freight movement, reducing logistics cost and driving socio-economic growth in the region.

The project alignment integrates with three major national highways (NH-55, NH-57 and NH-655) and one state highway (SH-65), providing seamless connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics nodes across Odisha, the official added.

Additionally, the upgraded corridor will enhance multi-modal integration by connecting with 10 economic nodes, four social nodes and five logistic nodes, providing enhanced multimodality with a major railway station, an airport, one proposed Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP), and 2two major ports thereby facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers across the region.

As estimated, the project will generate approximately 74.43 lakh person-days of direct and 93.04 lakh person-days of indirect employment, the statement added. PTI AAM AAM MNB