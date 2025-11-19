Odisha CM Majhi to attend swearing-in ceremony of Nitish Kumar in Patna on Thursday

Bhubaneswar, Nov 19 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has said he would attend the oath-taking ceremony of Nitish Kumar in Patna on Thursday.

The JD(U) supremo is set to be sworn-in as Bihar chief minister for a record 10th time.

Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan are in the final stages, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several top NDA leaders expected to attend.

In an informal interaction with reporters here on Wednesday, Majhi said, "I will certainly attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Bihar government in Patna. Modi, Shah and chief ministers and deputy chief ministers from various states are likely to attend the ceremony." Nitish Kumar was chosen as the leader of the NDA in Bihar during a meeting of newly elected MLAs of the alliance partners.

The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4. PTI AAM AAM MNB