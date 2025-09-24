Odisha CM Majhi welcomes Centre nod to upgrade medical education in state

Bhubaneswar, Sep 24 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday welcomed the Centre's approval of Phase-III of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for strengthening and upgrading medical colleges, saying it will benefit states like Odisha and create more opportunities for aspiring medical students.

In a post on X, Majhi expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision.

Under the scheme, 5,000 new postgraduate seats and 5,023 MBBS seats will be created with enhanced central support.

"It is a visionary step towards building a stronger healthcare ecosystem in the country. This initiative will particularly benefit states like Odisha by further strengthening healthcare infrastructure, enhancing medical education standards, and promoting equitable distribution of healthcare resources across underserved areas," Majhi said in a post on X.

Majhi added that the initiative will also create more opportunities for aspiring students and help build a steady pool of specialist doctors for the future.