Odisha CM meets PM Modi in Delhi

Bhubaneswar, Dec 23 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed various issues related to the state.

Majhi, who is on a five-day visit to Rajasthan and New Delhi, met the Prime Minister, on his way back to the Odisha state capital.

The Prime Minister's Office posted on X saying: "Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, met Prime Minister @narendramodi." Majhi in a post on X said: "Today, I met the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi and discussed various important issues. On behalf of the people of Odisha, I would like to express my gratitude for all the support he has given to the development of Odisha." Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention in Bhubaneswar which will be held from January 8 to 10.

Modi will also visit Odisha to attend the Utkarsh Odisha Make In Odisha Conclave, which is scheduled to take place in Bhubaneswar on January 27 and 28. PTI AAM AAM RG