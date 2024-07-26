Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to attend NITI Aayog meeting

Bhubaneswar, Jul 26 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will leave for New Delhi on Friday to attend the NITI Aayog meeting on July 27.

Chief Minister's Office sources said that Majhi will attend the crucial meeting of NITI Aayog on Saturday, along with chief secretary Manoj Ahuja. The meeting will take up different developmental issues and policy matters for discussion, sources said.

An agenda is prepared to specify the role of Odisha in the development of the country by the year 2047. The chief minister will present Odisha's agenda in the NITI Aayog General Council meeting, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to chair NITI Aayog's ninth Governing Council meeting, which will discuss the 'Vikshit Bharat@2047' document to make India a developed nation.

The governing council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all state chief ministers, lieutenant governors of union territories, and several union ministers as members. PTI AAM AAM RG