Odisha CM not to join New Year celebrations

Bhubaneswar, Dec 30 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Monday decided not to join any celebrations on the occasion of the New Year in the wake of the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and crop loss by farmers due to unseasonal rains.

"The Honorable Chief Minister Shri @MohanMOdisha will not officially participate in any celebrations/congratulatory programmes on the occasion of the upcoming English New Year. In the wake of the seven-day national mourning period following the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the loss of crops to farmers in various districts due to unseasonal rains," the Odisha Chief Minister’s Office posted on X.

The chief minister has requested well-wishers and supporters not to bring any flowers, diaries or other items on New Year.

Similarly, Parida’s office announced that the deputy chief minister will not celebrate the New Year. PTI AAM SBN AAM SBN