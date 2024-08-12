Odisha CM on three-day visit to New Delhi

Bhubaneswar, Aug 12 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi left for New Delhi on Monday evening on a three-day official visit.

Majhi is scheduled to attend a review meeting organised by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Majhi was accompanied by Works Minister Prithviraj Harichandan.

He would return to Bhubaneswar on August 14.

This is Majhi's third visit to the national capital after assuming the office of the chief minister. PTI BBM BBM SOM