Odisha CM Patnaik invites renowned chef Vikas Khanna to Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday invited globally acclaimed chef and entrepreneur Vikas Khanna to visit Odisha.

Patnaik extended this invitation while having a chat with Khanna through video conferencing from Naveen Niwas, the residence of the chief minister.

The discussion was held barely nine days after Khanna unveiled a replica of the iconic Konark wheel at Times Square in New York city on the occasion of the India’s Independence Day.

A release issued by the CMO said during the discussion, Khanna praised the art, architecture, sculpture, culture, history and culinary tradition of Odisha.

Khanna also narrated the happy experiences about his visit to Shree Jagannath temple in Puri. He also praised the rapid transformation of Odisha under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik and said the iconic Konark wheel symbolises world peace and unity. PTI AAM AAM MNB