Odisha CM Patnaik nominates BJD leaders Samantray, Khuntia as party's RS candidates

New Update
Bhubaneswar, Feb 12 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is also the president of the ruling BJD, on Monday nominated former party MLA Debasish Samantray and BJD leader Subhasish Khuntia from Puri as the party's candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.
The seats will fall vacant in April when the terms of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and BJD leaders Prasant Nanda and Amar Patnaik in the Rajya Sabha will end. The party is yet to make any announcement about the third seat. PTI AAM BBM AAM MNB